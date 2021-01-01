Cleo & Coco Dry Shampoo and Body Powder is an amazing multi-use product that is formulated with vegetable powders, activated charcoal, bentonite clay, and essential oils for refreshment any time of day. Formulated with mineral-rich arrowroot powder, bentonite clay, activated charcoal, lavender and vanilla oils, the formula comes in a convenient pump bottle to perfectly accompany a busy lifestyle. Pat under breasts, between legs, and on underarms to absorb perspiration and help reduce odor. Sprinkle on hair and scalp to absorb oil and enliven second (or third) day hair. Or use as a dry shower when short on time. How do I use it: To use as body powder, pump desired amount into hand or directly onto skin and apply. To use as a dry shampoo, pump powder onto hair and scalp and work through strands to absorb oil and add body for a refreshed look and feel. To use as a dry shower, pump desired amount onto body after working out. From Cleo & Coco. Includes: