From the Cleo By Marli Collection. Rev draws inspiration from the french word "Reve", meaning dream. This enchanting 18K yellow gold bangle encapsulates New York City's architecture featuring graphic lines with brilliant diamond pav and black onyx end caps. Diamond, 0.23 tcw Black onyx 18K yellow gold Slip on Imported SIZE Diameter, about 6.1". Fine Jewelry - Fine Designer Jewelry C > Marli > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. MARLI. Color: Gold.