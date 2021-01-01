Bronx and Banco Cleo Crop Top in Blue. - size XL (also in L, M, S, XS) Bronx and Banco Cleo Crop Top in Blue. - size XL (also in L, M, S, XS) Self: 80% cotton 15% poly 5% metallic. Made in China. Dry clean only. Wrap styling with back hook and eye closure. Lightweight textured fabric with metallic threading throughout. Item not sold as a set. BROR-WS25. BB-CAP-06-19. Launched in 2009, Bronx and Banco encapsulates a sophisticated, chic and sexy design signature with a playful sensibility that reflects the impeccable style of the label's Founder and Creative Director, Natalie DeBanco. With a strong love of all things sartorial and a rich family history that is immersed within the international fashion industry, Natalie identified a gap in the market for high-end, affordable, classic and chic clothing that would be the best friend of the Australian career girl who can turn her outfits from day to night with the addition of a designer heel. It was in Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach that this idea turned into a reality and Bronx and Banco was born.