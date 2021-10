Exotic leopard print lends bold accents to this billowy chiffon blouse. V-neck Long sleeves Buttoned barreled cuffs Button front Shirttail hem Silk Dry clean Made in USA SIZE & FIT About 26" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Paige > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Paige. Color: Natural Leopard. Size: Large.