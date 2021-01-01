Cleveland Cityscape Souvenir - Cleveland Skyline - Cleveland T-Shirt

Featuring a retro Cleveland skyline, this makes a great gift for fans who loves Cleveland and Ohio. If you live in or love Cleveland, then let the world know with this vintage 1970s style graphic watercolor design! Gift for baseball or football fans. Show your home grown roots and pride with this Cleveland Downtown Skyline graphic of your favorite city in America. This Modern Cleveland Skyline features a cityscape silhouette of Cleveland, Ohio with a vintage look. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem