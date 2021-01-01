CLIF Bar Energy Bars, Spiced Pumpkin Pie, 9g Protein Bar, 12 Ct, 2.4 oz

RXBAR High Protein Bars, Gingerbread Egg White Protein Bars, 12 Ct Protein packed and ready to go energy bars 210 Calories, 12g Protein, and 4g Fiber No Added Sugar No Dairy No Soy No Gluten No B.S. What's Inside: No surprises here. One look at our wrapper, and you can see what we're all about. + Dates + Egg Whites + Almonds + Cashews + Natural Flavors + Allspice + Sea Salt + Ginger Our ingredients do all the talking. Every ingredient we use is there for a reason. Simple as that. Egg Whites Not all protein is created equal. We really like egg whites. They're cholesterol-free and their protein is easily absorbed by the body. Other less-complete proteins are not easily processed, so much of that protein remains unused by the body. For us, that won't do. Dates This is how we keep it together. Dates are naturally sweet and delicious. That's a great side benefit, but that's not why we use them. Dates are high in fiber and are a great source of nutrients. But their real magic is in their power to hold all the ingredients together. Yes, dates have some carbs (each bar contains less that 10% of the daily value), but that's not a bad thing. Carbohydrates are needed to make the ingredients bind together. Nuts Superfoods make great ingredients. We use pecans, cashews, almonds, and peanuts (technically a legume, not a nut) as part of our core ingredients. They pack a powerful nutritional punch, with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. When combined in the proper proportions, each adds a touch of healthy, functional fat. Natural Ingredients We use real ingredients like blueberries, unsweetened chocolate and spices to provide flavor and texture to our bars. Variety is the spice of life. Whether it's sea salt, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, or cinnamon, our spices and natural flavors bring out the unique taste in each bar. Try all the RXBAR Flavors: Seasonal Pumpkin Spice, Seasonal Gingerbread, Apple Cinnamon, Coffee Chocolate, Chocolate Sea Salt, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Chocolate Hazelnut, Peanut Butter & Berries, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Mango Pineapple, Mixed Berry, Peanut Butter, Coconut Chocolate, Maple Sea Salt, Mint Chocolate Also available in RX Nut Butter