Take on your next mountain adventure with this pair of bold sunglasses featuring a bridge blocker for protection and colorful Prizm(TM) polarized lenses. Side shields add an extra layer of safety, while an integrated lanyard provides convenient stowage and security. 54mm lens width; 17mm bridge width; 146mm temple length 100% UV protection Unobtainium(R) nosepads increase grip with perspiration to help keep eyewear securely in place without