Stainless steel case with a black (alligator) leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. White dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Baume et Mercier calibre BM13-1975A COSC automatic movement, containing 21 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 120 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 11.1 mm. Strap width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Baume et Mercier Clifton Baumatic Automatic Mens Black Leather Watch 10518.