Perfect for a hike to the summit of the Half Dome in Yosemite, California, USA. Design featuring walking hiking poles along with the latitude, longitude of the Half Dome as well as the imperial and metric heigh of the mountain. Ideal gift for anyone who loves climbing the Half Dome or intends to climb this year in 2021. Show that you climbed the Half Dome with this Summit 2021 design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem