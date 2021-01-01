Rebecca Taylor Climbing Rose Long-Sleeve Dress

A floral printed dress with a versatile flared silhouette, keyhole detailing, voluminous long sleeves, and a silk-blend fabrication. Roundneck Keyhole front Long puff sleeves Keyhole back button Slip-on styling Elasticized waist Silk/cotton Lining: Rayon Dry clean only Imported SIZE & FIT About 36" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND At only 26 years old, New Zealand-born designer Rebecca Taylor moved to New York City and launched her eponymous line. Soft yet structured, Taylors versatile pieces evoke a modern, feminine aesthetic with fanciful florals, delicate eyelet lace and a masterful use of color. Modern Collections - Rebecca Taylor > Rebecca Taylor > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Rebecca Taylor. Color: Emerald Combo. Size: Large.