Head & Shoulders Clinical Strength Anti-Dandruff Shampoo for Intensive Itch Relief from Malassezia with 1% Selenium Sulfide - 13.5 fl oz

Introducing NEW Head and Shoulders Clinical Strength Dandruff Defense Intensive Itch Relief Shampoo, brought to you by America's #1 dermatologist-rmended brand. Our formula provides prescription strength flake protection (vs prescription dandruff shampoo 2percent ketoconazole) and provides soothing relief from itch associated with dandruff. Clinically proven to protect against flakes and dandruff, our shampoo is a great remedy for an itchy scalp. Clinical Strength Dandruff Defense Intensive Itch Relief shampoo is infused with intense cooling menthol. Soothe your scalp and hair for a healthy, vibrant look you'll love.