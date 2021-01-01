VALENTINA SHAH Cloe Pants in Navy. - size 6 (also in 2, 4, 8) VALENTINA SHAH Cloe Pants in Navy. - size 6 (also in 2, 4, 8) 65% poly 30% viscose 5% elastane. Made in Italy. Hand wash. Zip fly with hook and bar closure. Side seam slit. Pleated detail. 15 at the knee breaks to 19 at the leg opening. VSHA-WP5. COL2204. VALENTINA SHAH's mission is to bring back the old-world Italian luxury and craftsmanship and translate it into modern wardrobe. Valentina Shah grew up in Rome and began jet-setting at a very young age. A noble upbringing exposed Shah to many iconic socialites and international stars early on, sparking an interest in fashion and developing her innate sense of style. VALENTINA SHAH focuses on detail in the most modern form while maintaining a classic appeal. The collection embodies feminine sophistication, confidence, and fearlessness while staying true to the needs of the modern woman. Produced with pollution-free energy and all skins and furs are 100% vegan & cruelty-free.