A grippy, deeply lugged tread keeps you grounded in any conditions in a sneaker that moves naturally with your foot on signature Zero-Gravity cushioning. Its 360? welded mud guard rings the ballistic canvas upper to keep debris and splashes at bay, while the knotted bungee laces give you an easy-on/stay-on fit. Neutral; provides soft, even cushioning with an emphasis on comfort in any activity Slip-on style with knotted elastic lacing Removable