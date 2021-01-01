Cole Haan CloudFeel Stitchlite Leopard-Print Leather Espadrilles

The cozy, cushioned, walking-on-air experience of the featherlight CloudFeel espadrilles is what truly sets them apart. This light and airy style has been constructed from breathable stitchlite knit that hugs the foot and set on a rubber-trimmed natural jute sole. They cored out the sole of the traditional espadrille and filled it with super-cushioned foam to make you feel like you're walking on a cloud. Cushioning for days means the ultimate in comfort from pavement, to path, to cobblestone streets. You simply have to feel it to believe it. Leather/jute upper Round toe Slip-on style Lining: Leather lining Padded insole Rubber sole Imported SIZE Platform height, 0.5" Please note: Size runs small, please size up 1/2 size. Women's Shoes - Cole Haan Womens Shoes > Cole Haan > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Cole Haan. Color: White Print. Size: 11.