The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Keep comfortable and sporty wearing the knit adidas Running Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 lace-up sneaker! Step into these shoes for crisp, clean style and comfort. Thanks to their heritage adidas vibes, these running-inspired trainers make it easy to look calm, cool and collected. This product is made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials. Traditional lace-up for a comfortable and adjustable fit. Soft fabric lining. Cloudfoam footbed provides superior underfoot cushioning. Durable synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.