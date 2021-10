Cheering the champs from the sidelines? Hunting for treasures at the outdoor market? Getting your county fair (or country air) on? Whatever you find joy in this season, do it in these lightweight knit CLOUDSTEPPERS by Clarks boots. They're part go-everywhere comfort kicks (it's that Cushion Soft footbed, folks), part cool high-top (trend alert!), and 100% machine-washable. So muddy fields and spilled ice cream cones? Not an issue. From Clarks Footwear.