This Cloudy Leopard-Print Top in Grey is so dreamy you will want to lounge in it all day long! Features: Incredibly soft, cloudy leopard-print, boat-neck, ballon long-sleeve top with burnout ombre detail and band detail at wrists. The boat-neck detail allows you to wear this top on both shoulders, off one shoulder, or off both shoulders! Fit is loose intended. Feel is lightweight and soft. Non-Sheer. Matching Joggers: Cloudy Leopard-Print Joggers. Style it with our matching Cloudy Leopard-Print Joggers, white lace bralette underneath, and fuzzy slippers for a Netflix and chill day at home or style it with a grey lace bralette underneath, front-tucked into medium wash denim, and sneaker wedges for a casual day out running errands!