Free People Clover Top in Cream. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Free People Clover Top in Cream. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 100% cotton. Made in Guatemala. Machine wash. Crewneck. Rolled edges. Seam detail throughout. Round hem. Lightweight slub jersey fabric. FREE-WS3325. OB1351980. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.