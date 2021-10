Club AmÃ©rica 2021/22 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Jersey

YOUR TEAM. YOUR COLORS. Like other jerseys from our Match collection, the Club América Jersey pairs authentic design details with lightweight, quick-drying fabric to help keep the world’s biggest soccer stars cool and comfortable on the field. This product is made with 100% recycled polyester fibers. Made for Optimal Breathability Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable. América Pride Signature details let you show your support for Club América wherever you go. Product Details Slim fit for a tailored feel 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: CV7843; Color: Lemon Chiffon/Armory Navy/Lemon Chiffon; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult