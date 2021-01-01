Club AmÃ©rica 2021/22 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Jersey

YOUR TEAM. YOUR COLORS. Like other jerseys from our Match collection, the Club AmÃ©rica Jersey pairs authentic design details with lightweight, quick-drying fabric to help keep the worldâs biggest soccer stars cool and comfortable on the field. This product is made with 100% recycled polyester fibers. Made for Optimal Breathability Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable. AmÃ©rica Pride Signature details let you show your support for Club AmÃ©rica wherever you go. Product Details Slim fit for a tailored feel 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: CV7843; Color: Lemon Chiffon/Armory Navy/Lemon Chiffon; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult