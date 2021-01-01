Club AmÃ©rica AWF Men's Soccer Jacket

A LIGHTWEIGHT LAYER FOR RAINY DAYS. The Club AmÃ©rica AWF Jacket has a water-repellent finish to help you stay dry when the weather turns. The unique allover pattern is from Las Ãguilas' home kit, letting you show your team pride on rainy days. This product is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fibers. Stay Dry A water-repellent finish helps keep you dry in light rain. Sweat-wicking technology helps you stay dry and comfortable. Secure Storage Zippered pockets let you take your essentials on the go. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Adjustable drawcord Full-length zipper 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Style: DC2158; Color: Armory Navy/Dark Obsidian/Geode Teal/Lemon Chiffon; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult