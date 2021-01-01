From nike
Club AmÃ©rica AWF Men's Soccer Jacket
A LIGHTWEIGHT LAYER FOR RAINY DAYS. The Club AmÃ©rica AWF Jacket has a water-repellent finish to help you stay dry when the weather turns. The unique allover pattern is from Las Ãguilas' home kit, letting you show your team pride on rainy days. This product is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fibers. Stay Dry A water-repellent finish helps keep you dry in light rain. Sweat-wicking technology helps you stay dry and comfortable. Secure Storage Zippered pockets let you take your essentials on the go. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Adjustable drawcord Full-length zipper 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Style: DC2158; Color: Armory Navy/Dark Obsidian/Geode Teal/Lemon Chiffon; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult