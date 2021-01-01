The adidas Golf Club Recycled Materials 1/4 Zip Pullover will help you split fairways on every drive in this stretchy long sleeve shirt that's built for a full range of motion. Fabric is lightweight and breathable. Regular fit is wider at the body, with a straight silhouette Stand-up collar and half zip let you adjust the coverage throughout your round. Cuffed sleeves and hem provide an enhanced fit. 65% recycled polyester, 35% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.