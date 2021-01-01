Plastic case with a black nylon strap. Fixed yellow gold-tone stainless steel bezel. White dial with yellow gold-tone hands and Arabic numeral & index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Chronograph - two sub-dials displaying: 60 second and 24 hours. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Square case shape, case size: 40 mm, case thickness: 11.7 mm. Band width: 20 mm, band length: 9 inches. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Clubmaster Series. Luxury watch style. Briston Clubmaster Chronograph Quartz White Dial Mens Watch 17140.PYA.T.2.NB.