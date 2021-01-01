Moncler Cluny Coyote Fur-Trim Nylon Down Parka

Classic nylon puffer coat features cargo utility pockets and a coyote fur-trimmed hood. Coyote fur trim hood Long sleeves Front zip close with button placket Side slip pockets Waist button flap pockets Rib-knit cuffs Fill: down/feathers Nylon Fur type: Dyed coyote Fur origin: Canada Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 30" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND Named after the Alpine village of Monestier-de-Clermont near Grenoble, France, the luxury outerwear brand began in 1952 with quilted sleeping bags and down jackets created to protect the town's workers from the elements. Today, Moncler's insulated, high-performance gear is supplemented with apr s-ski styles for women, men and kids, as well as shoes and winter accessories. Men Advcd Dsgnr - Moncler > Moncler > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Moncler. Color: Black. Size: XXL.