Stainless steel case with a black rubber strap. Uni-directional rotating black ceramic bezel. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Caliber 2824 ETA automatic movement with a 38-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 21 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 300 meters / 1000 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Edox CO-1 Automatic Black Dial Mens Watch 80119 3N NIN.