Silver Jeans Co. Plus Size Most Wanted Mid Rise Skinny Jeans Waist Sizes 12-24

Silver Jeans Co. Most Wanted Mid Rise Skinny Jeans Plus Size Skinny Denim - Most Wanted boasts a universally flattering, mid rise fit with a perfectly contoured waistband that prevents gapping. Crafted in fabrics that allow maximum flex, it will conform and mold to your unique shape. Finished with a clean dark indigo rinse and classic skinny leg for wear-everywhere appeal. This style features our new brand icon The Trine, a symbol inspired by three loops of thread to honor our denim heritage, embroidered on the back pocket. This pair uses less water and less chemicals in the wash process, resulting in a green EIM score. Additionally, the chemicals that we do use are 100% organic chemicals. Basically, this jean has less impact on you, our workers and the environment, making it one you can really feel good about wearing.Power stretch denim with highest stretch and recovery11.5" mid rise5-pocket styling with a zip fly11" leg opening, 27" inseam