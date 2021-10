A more relaxed version of our signature curvy fit, Elyse is engineered with an eased waistband that prevents both gapping and muffin top. It's specifically designed for curvy body types who are thicker and fuller through the midsection and backside, featuring a comfortable everyday mid rise with the perfect front-to-back proportion and extra room through the hip and thigh. This pair's finished with a dark indigo wash that's perfect for day and night wear.