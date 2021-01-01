Cramer Coach's First Aid Kit, cream

Have the correct first aid on hand for whatever accidents occur with the Cramer® Coach’s First Aid Kit. Get a huge assortment of items for all situations packed into a small, soft-sided bag. The bag measures 7.5” x 5” x 2.5” with easy pocket system for organization and quick access. Kit Includes: Sterile Eye Pad (1) Sterile Eye Wash 10ml (1) Butterfly Wound Closure (1) First Aid Tape Toll ½” x 2.5 yards (1) Bloodstopper Dressing (1) CPR Breathing Barrier (1) Medical Grade Gloves (2) Alcohol Cleansing Pad (1) Chewable Aspirin Tablets (2) Triangular Bandage 42” x 42” x 59” (1) Instant cold Pack (1) Emergency First Air Guide (1) Plastic Tweezers (1) Assorted Safety Pins (6) Pressure Bandage 2” x 2” (1) Pressure Bandage 3” x 3” (1) Adhesive Plastic Bandages ¾” x 3” (25) Junior Plastic Bandages 3/8” x 1-1/2” (25) Adhesive Plastic Bandage 1” x 3” (1) Adhesive Spot Bandage 7/8” x 7/8” (1) Elbow/Knee Adhesive Bandage (1) Burn Cream (1) Antiseptic Towelette (2) Sterile Gauze Pad 2” x 2” (1) Cotton Tipped Applicators (20)