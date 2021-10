Upgrade your casual shoe game in the cool and fresh Joules Coast Pump sneakers. Upper made of textile. Easy lace-up closure. Textile lining. Lightly cushioned, stationed insole. Man-made sole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.