Coat Wool Grey

The warmly lined woolen coat is finished with a gray, smooth woolen fabric. Its unique feature is its shimmering, quilted sleeves in green/purple. The coat is closed with a zipper running diagonally across the front that can be opened from both ends. Leaving it open at the top allows the coat to be worn with asymmetrical lapel. To close the coat completely there is a hidden press-stud and a clasp at the collar. A pleat on the left-hand side allows a belt to be threaded into the coat, emerging again from the side seam and threading through a belt-loop on the right-hand side. There are two side seam pockets. The belt is to be purchased separately and is not included with the coat. German sizes (34=XS; 36=S; 38=M; 40=L; 42= XL) Length: Zipper 80 cm sleeve length: 63 cmJacket Body: 70% Wool, 30% PolyamidLining: Body: 55% Viscose, 45% AcetateLining: Sleeves: 51 % Viscose, 49% AcetateCloses with: Zipper; concealed press-stud on lapel; concealed clasp at collar. Care Instructions: Dry-clean only