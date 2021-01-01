Coated Legging Pants In Plus Size - Black - 0X - Also in: 3X, 4X, 5X

Who doesn\'t love leggings? But maybe you\'ve secretly been yearning for a fresh spin on an old favorite? Yearn no more! NYDJ\'s Coated Leggings in Plus Size have a coated surface that gives them a luxe matte look so they pair equally well with your chunkiest sweaters or silkiest blouses. Plus, while the leggings maintain a stretch second to none, our unique Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design for a smoother silhouette. Features a pull-on stretch waist.