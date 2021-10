A color-blocked mix of Saffiano and snake-embossed leather modernizes this compact bag that can be carried by its top handle, webbed strap or crossbody strap. An asymmetrical flap adds unexpected dimension while the accordioned interior makes for effortless organization. Style Name: Botkier Cobble Hill Snake Embossed & Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag. Style Number: 6227010.