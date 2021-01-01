The Cobra/Venom Android Leash by Black Diamond is padded to distribute weight evenly, the Android allows you to set your hands free in seconds for pro placement and tool-free moves. With the quick-release clip, you can also detach from your ice tools without removing your wrist straps Final SALE: For safety reasons, we cannot accept returns on load-bearing Climbing equipment. Sorry for being so mean. Features of the Black Diamond Cobra/Viper Android Leash Cobra/Viper Android designed specifically for the Fall 2007 and newer Cobra and Viper Android is compatible with any Technical ice tool Padded wrist straps distribute weight evenly Quick-release clip detaches from shaft for tool-free moves and pro placements Rated to 2 kN