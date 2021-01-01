Cochlear Implant Design for hearing loss Tank Top

This is a cute cochlear implant design to raise awareness of hearing loss. Show your pride in the deaf community with this design. Also available infor hearing aids and sign language (ASL). Just click on " Hearing loss Designs Co.". Cochlear Implants design. Makes a great gift for a speech pathologist, auditory verbal therapist, deaf and hard of hearing teacher or an audiologist. Wear this on the first day of school or have the whole family wear matching shirts. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem