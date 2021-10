Do you love cockatiel? Then this funny bird motif is the best gift for you as a cockatiel owner. You and your bird are inseparable. Cockatiel breeders are cool. This cockatiel outfit with the funny saying: "Most birds have owners cockatiels have staff" for bird lovers and cockatiel owners. Cockatiel lovers & Cockatiel holders have a bird. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem