Lee Stafford Coco Loco Shampoo 8.45 fl. oz

A moisturizing Shampoo for dry, damaged hair - packed full of coconutty goodness. Your first step to silky soft, shiny hair. Containing Coconut Oil, a natural nutrient that provides the essential proteins required for nourishing and repairing damaged hair. This Shampoo cleanses, nourishes and enhances shine. With Hydrolyzed Proteins strengthen and protect hair from damage and breakage. Coco Loco, with Coconut Oil, the clever little oil that really moisturizes hair. For silky soft hair that smells deliciously coconutty day and night.