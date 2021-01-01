NEST NEW YORK Cocoa Woods Eau de Parfum Rollerball in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

What it is: An eau de parfum that captures the essence of the botanicals depicted on its beautifully illustrated packaging. Fragrance story: The essence of bittersweet cocoa is wrapped in sequoia wood and white sandalwood and blended with exotic hints of tiare blossom and Thai ginger. The NEST Fragrance collection takes inspiration from the artworks of 18th-century British artist Mrs. Mary Delany. In collaboration with acclaimed master perfumers, label founder Laura Slatkin translated these works of art into luxurious fragrances that capture the essence of the botanicals adorning the products' striking packaging. Style: Warm, spicy. Notes: Bittersweet cocoa, sequoia wood, white sandalwood. Mood: Empowered. 0.27 oz. Made in the USA