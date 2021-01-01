SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Conditioner Travel Size - 3.2 fl oz

Give your hair a smooth and shiny finish by conditioning your hair with SheaMoisture's Coconut and Hibiscus Curl and Shine Conditioner. This all-natural hair care for thick hair instantly softens and detangles dry, frizzy hair while infusing your curls and coils with intense moisture and shine-enhancing nutrients. This intense hydration hair treatment is formulated using natural ingredients like Coconut Oil and Neem Oil to deeply moisturize dry hair and control frizz while protecting your waves or curls from breakage. Natural Ingredients like Silk Protein are blended into this hair conditioner to leave your hair smooth, soft, and silky while enhancing your curls with natural shine. Fair Trade Shea Butter provides nourishing hydration to dry, damaged and over-processed hair which helps in detangling curls. Shea Moisture Coconut and Hibiscus Curl and Shine Conditioner is a natural, lightweight hair care that restores and smoothes dry hair cuticles without weighing your hair down. This moisturizing shine conditioner ensures you have no more knots, snarls or tangles - just soft, shining, easy to style hair wash after wash! Watch your hair shine! How to Use: After shampooing, apply generously and comb conditioner for hair for even distribution. Leave in for 3 minutes. Rinse. Style as desired. SheaMoisture's Story: Sofi Tucker started selling Shea Nuts at the village market in Bonthe, Sierra Leone in 1912. By age 19, the widowed mother of four was selling Shea Butter, African Black Soap and her homemade hair and skin preparations all over the countryside. Sofi Tucker was the Grandmother and SheaMoisture is her legacy. With this purchase you help empower disadvantaged women to realize a brighter, healthier future.