Coconut Cookbook: 30 Delicious Coconut Water Recipes Fit for the Whole Family Gordon Rock Author

Did you know that the water in the coconut is one of its most nutritional parts?Coconut water is extremely low in calories, and sodium, yet very nutrient dense. It's delicious when drank as is from the coconut, but did you know that it can be used in a variety of drinks and even pastries to add an extra kick of flavor or nutrients to an otherwise ordinary dish?In this coconut cookbook, we will be exploring 30 of the most delicious coconut water recipes that the whole family can enjoy. Including;• Peanut Butter Coconut Pancake Sauce• Healthy Tropical Smoothie, and so much more.There is just so much to explore, and we can’t wait to begin this journey with you. Go ahead and grab your copy of this coconut cookbook today, and let’s take a tropical culinary adventure.