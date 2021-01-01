SheaMoisture Coconut Custard for Curly Hair Defining Gel Oil, 12 oz

SheaMoisture Make It Last Wash and Go Gel-Oil is a firm hold hair styling gel.Get your hairstyles to hold longer with this SheaMoisture Coconut Custard curling gel created specifically for shine, frizz control and those who love their wash n' go styles.Blended with Coconut Milk, Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, this styling gel helps to give your hair improved definition while maintaining a soft hold.Use hair styling gel regularly to keep your curly hair defined, smooth and glossy.Blended with Kokum Butter and Plant Peptides, our special frizz control hair gel helps to create a nourishing protective shield around every hair strand for frizz control, you'll love this curl gel.How to apply: Layer gel over primed hair. Rub hair gel between your palms and apply curling gel to sectioned hair, using the praying hands method. Use a diffuser to dry and set your wash and go style.