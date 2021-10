Bronze, shimmer, shine! Take your skin from sallow to stunning with every use of the versatile Whish Coconut Milk + Verbena CC Body Cream. Combining a shimmer and a bronzer to give you an instant glow, this silky soft formula will give you the instant bronze you're looking for while improving the look of skin imperfections. How do I use it: Apply a small amount to desired area and massage into skin completely. For added color and glow, repeat. From Whish. Includes: