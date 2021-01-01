Too Cool For School Coconut Sugar Facial Scrub in Beauty: NA. Too Cool For School Coconut Sugar Facial Scrub in Beauty: NA. Formulated with 100% natural exfoliants, Too Cool For School Coconut Sugar Facial Scrub gently yet effectively polishes away uneven skin texture, leaving skin soft and nourished. Coconut sugar provides essential minerals and gently exfoliates, while organic coconut oil provides hydration and protects from dryness.. Also works as a nourishing, moisturizing wash-off mask. Suited for oily and combination skin types. Formulated without parabens, sulfates, and mineral oil. Apply on to dry, cleansed skin avoiding eye areas. Massage in a circular motion, leave on for 5 minutes, then rinse off with warm water. TCOL-WU13. AF0010. Too Cool for School is an artistic cosmetic brand focused on creative experimentation and contemporary culture. One of the first South Korean K-Beauty brands to enter the American mainstream market, Too Cool for School was conceived and designed in New York City and the artwork for the first artist collaborative packaging was simultaneously created in London. With its uniqueness, along with high quality, high efficacy products manufactured and developed in South Korea, Too Cool For School entered the US market quickly and set the bar for other Korean Skincare brands. Today, Too Cool For School is one of the most sought out brands in South Korea, setting new standards and advocating artistic expression in beauty culture.