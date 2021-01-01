The Petzl Coeur Bolt Steel Anchor is a pack of 20 anchors for interior use. Available in 10 or 12mm, they facilitate easy clipping and you can even install 2 carabiners at once. The steel is strong and a textured backing prevents it from turning during installation or loaded heavy. Final SALE: For safety reasons, we cannot accept returns on load-bearing Climbing equipment. Sorry for being so mean. Features of the Petzl Coeur Bolt Steel Anchor Steel hanger for interior use or non-permanent installations