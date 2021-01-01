Coffee And Thrift Store - Thrift Shopper Picker Yard Sale T-Shirt

Are you a thrift shopper looking for a thrift store gift? This thrifting gift is made specially for you. Be amazed by this picker gift. Show this garage sale outfit to a friend and return for more thrift shop designs. Makes this a nice junking attire too! Be a real thrift shopper in this yard sale outfit. This thrift shop design makes a great thrifter attire too when going for garage sales. Wear your flea market gift on your next thrift shopping and take along your friend. This makes a nice picker gift too! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem