COL PANIC - Pun White Design for Unix/Linux Geeks & Nerds Tank Top

A kernel panic happens when a Unix-like operating system detects an internal fatal error from which it cannot safely recover. This design shows "COL PANIC" in an army style font, a pun on "kernel panic" as COL is short for Colonel, pronounced like kernel. A design for system administrators, computer programmers and all people who use Linux or Unix based operating system on their computers and want to show it with a sense of humor, that only insiders will understand. Great for work and IT conferences. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem