Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Eye (15 ml.)

Perricone MD's Cold Plasma Plus+ Eye works instantly and consistently over time to give you smoother, more youthful-looking skin. Infused with antioxidants, DMAE and copper peptide, this lightweight solution firms, tones and lifts the skin while improving cellular renewal and reducing the appearance of crow's feet.Key Ingredients:DMAE: firms, tones and lifts the skinCopper: repairs and renewsPeptides: promotes cellular renewalVitamin C: brightens and firms the skinAntioxidants: protects from free-radical damageKey Benefits:BrightensSmoothsProtectsFirmsProvides anti-aging benefitsClinical Studies:100% showed significant improvement in the appearance of crow’s feet. 94% showed significant improvement in skin elasticity. 81% showed significant improvement in under-eye puffiness.