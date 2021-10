Simply romantic, with shrugged-off sleeves and flowing chiffon, this sweeping gown looks effortlessly elegant-because it is. The A-line silhouette makes the dress effortlessly flattering and perfect for bridesmaids or wearing to a formal event. Hidden back-zip closure V-neck Cold-shoulder short sleeves V-back Full-length A-line skirt with front thigh-high slit Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Lined