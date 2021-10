A figure-following sheath exquisitely fashioned from embroidered lace with cold-shoulder cutouts is perfect for weddings, cocktail parties and date nights. 39" length (size 8) Hidden back-zip closure V-neck Cold-shoulder cap sleeves Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Lined 60% rayon, 20% nylon, 20% polyester Dry clean Imported Special Occasion