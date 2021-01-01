Gaiam Cold Therapy Massage Roll by Gaiam at Free People, One, One Size

Help almost every single muscle in your body feel better faster with this cold therapy massage roller from Gaiam. Once frozen, the cold gel technology lets the stainless steel roller hold the cold for up to 20 minutes. A 360-degree roller that gives you smooth, uninterrupted motion to soothe muscles and reduce inflammation. The comfort-grip base makes it easy to hold and the small size means it can go with you for relief anywhere* Faster total-body recovery with cold massage* 20 minutes of cold from cold gel technology* Stainless steel massage ball with easy-glide design* Ergonomic, textured base doubles as massage tool* Smaller size for on-the-go use* Reduce inflammation, soothe soreness