Mylec Blue Cold Weather Hockey Balls - 4 Pack

You don’t let cold weather hold you back. Play street hockey no matter what the temperature with the Mylec® Blue Cold Weather Hockey Balls. These classic street hockey balls are designed to operate in cold weather, 30° and below. Perfect for street hockey all year, the Mylec® “No-Bounce” ball has been the choice of players for over 40 years. FEATURES: Scientifically designed for cold weather use in temperatures 30° and below The original “no-bounce” hockey ball Includes 4 Blue Cold Weather Hockey Balls