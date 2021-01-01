Make it a cute day in the Naturalizer Cole leather ankle boot that features a round toe, buckled belts and a medial side zipper closure. Synthetic linings and Contour+ technology: an innovative cushioning system anatomically sculpted to meet every contour of your foot for a premium fit and all-day comfort experience. Durable non-slip man-made outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 12 oz Shaft: 3 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M (B). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.